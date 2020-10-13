‘Naglalaway ka, friend?’ Teaser for BL series ‘Oh, Mando!’ an instant hit online

Kokoy de Santos and Alex Diaz star in the BL series ‘Oh, Mando!’. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Mando is finally coming out.

After its production was halted by the coronavirus pandemic for months, the boys’ love (BL) series “Oh, Mando!” is nearing its premiere date, going by a teaser released on Tuesday.

In the teaser released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the titular character portrayed by Kokoy de Santos is shown discovering romantic feelings for another man (Alexander Diaz), complicating his new relationship with his girlfriend (Barbie Imperial).

Within hours after it was released, the teaser already had nearly 100,000 combined views on Twitter and Facebook, with BL fans expressing amusement with the scenes showing a smitten Mando, and praising de Santos’ performance.

Among BL fans, de Santos rose to popularity recently for his lead role in the hit digital series “Gameboys.”

Directed by Eduardo Roy, Jr. (“Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Fuccbois”), “Oh, Mando!” had had four shooting days before the coronavirus lockdown. Under eased lockdown measures, it was able to resume filming in July.

“Kwento ito ni Mando, at ang pag-discover niya sa kanyang identity bilang isang bakla, at ang pakikipagsapalaran nya sa pag-ibig,” Roy told StarStudio in a May interview.

Referring to the wave of BL series in the Philippines, spurred by the popularity of Thai productions, Roy said local fans can expect uniquely Filipino sensibilities in “Oh, Mando!”.

“Pinoy ang sensibilidad nito na unique at wala sa ibang BL series,” he said. “Nakakatuwa kasi mayroon na tayo sa Pilipinas, na talagang kwento natin, na talagang atin.”

A premiere date for “Oh, Mando!” has yet to be announced.