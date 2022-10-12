Lady Morgana is first ‘Drag Race PH’ Miss Congeniality

Lady Morgana is crowned Miss Congeniality in the finale episode of 'Drag Race Philippines.' Screenshot/HBO Go

MANILA — Fan-favorite Lady Morgana was hailed as the first Miss Congeniality of “Drag Race Philippines” at the conclusion of the competition series on Wednesday.

Despite going home early, Morgana captured the hearts of the audience when she narrated the financial struggle of drag queens.

As Miss Congeniality, Lady Morgana was crowned by guest judge, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and won a cash prize of P40,000.

“I’m so overwhelmed!” she said. “Hindi man ako ang napili sa top 4, para sa akin, panalo na po ako sa award na ‘to na Miss Congeniality. Daghang salamat, ‘Drag Race Philippines’! Ang pagkapanalong ito ay hindi lang para sa akin, kung 'di para sa mga queens at sa lahat ng mga Pilipino.”

“Pinatunayan namin na kahit kumpetisyon ito ay nananaig po ang pagiging makatao at pagiging palakaibigan, hindi lang po sa Pilipinas, kundi sa buong mundo,” she added.

Aside from being regarded as Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens, Lady Morgana also showed her resourcefulness throughout her stint in "Drag Race."

In the fourth episode of the competition series, Morgana said she had a hard time impersonating Tony-winning actress Lea Salonga in the "Rusical" challenge.

"Kahit hindi ko kawangis, sabi ko sa sarili ko, babawiin ko na lang sa performance. Ang hirap din i-impersonate si Ms. Lea (Salonga) eh," she said.

Residing in Davao, Lady Morgana also mentioned her difficulty making her outfits due to a lack of budget. She narrated how drag queens need to be creative and improvise to still look good on the runway.

"Ukay lang ‘to; nilagyan ko na lang ng pearl dito, ako na lang nagdikit sa Davao," Lady Morgana said.

"Bili na lang ako nito eh walang budget eh. Sabi ko, OK lang ‘to, babawiin ko na lang sa performance."

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: