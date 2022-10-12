Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya mark anniversary as a couple

MANILA -- Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya marked their anniversary as a couple.

Posting a black and white photo of them together on his Instagram page on Tuesday night, Yllana shared his greeting to Viduya for their special day.

"My first and my last, my love and my life. Everything make sense since you came back. Happy anniversary," Yllana wrote with three heart emojis.

Yllana and Viduya first became sweethearts when they were only 15 years old. However, their romance was short-lived as after less than a year, they went their separate ways.

The two reconnected and discovered each other again through social media more than two decades later.

