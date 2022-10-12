Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Darren Espanto covers Shawn Mendes' 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' song

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2022 04:36 PM

MANILA -- Columbia Pictures unveiled on Wednesday a video of Darren Espanto covering Shawn Mendes’ “Top of the World.”

The tune is one of the original songs from the musical comedy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” where Mendes was tapped as the singing voice of crocodile Lyle.
 
In an official statement, Espanto said he “had do much fun” doing the cover and filming the video.

Watch more News on iWantTFC


 
Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a live-action-CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved character to a new, global audience.

 “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Darren Espanto   Lyle Lyle Crocodile   Shawn Mendes   Top of the World  

BRAND NEWS