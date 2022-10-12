MANILA -- Columbia Pictures unveiled on Wednesday a video of Darren Espanto covering Shawn Mendes’ “Top of the World.”

The tune is one of the original songs from the musical comedy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” where Mendes was tapped as the singing voice of crocodile Lyle.



In an official statement, Espanto said he “had do much fun” doing the cover and filming the video.

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a live-action-CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved character to a new, global audience.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

