Maja Salvador, Rambo Nunez differentiate their past and current relationship

MANILA – Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez took a trip down memory lane as they reminisced on how they first met 10 years ago.

In an interview with Robi Domingo for the Star Magic Lounge, Salvador recalled meeting Nunez for the first time after watching a concert of Sarah Geronimo.

“Ang version ko kung paano nag-start ang love story namin, galing ako sa concert ni Sarah G and then after nun, kumakain kami sa isang restaurant tapos silang dalawa ni Marco magkasama noon. Doon kami unang nag-meet. Dun nag-start ang lahat. Tinext niya ako,” she said.

Nunez said that was followed up by a group date with friends.

“Nung may pinuntahan kami, ang nangyari it was like a normal night out. Hindi naman siya planado talaga. Nagkayayaan lang. Ang nangyari, ihahatid siya, ako na nag-offer kasi malayo. Nasa Makati kami tapos sa Marcos Highway. It’s a drive so ako na ang nag-offer,” he said.

As their followers may now know, Salvador and Nunez broke up 10 years ago and they were reported to have reconciled only last year, giving their love a second chance.

When asked if they were in touch during their time apart, Salvador said: “Wala talaga. Pero parehas kami na may communication with family. May communication ako with family niya, tapos siya meron din. Not always.”

Nunez also admitted that he cried when they broke up years ago saying their relationship then was perfect but “it wasn’t just the right time.”

Nonetheless, the two do not regret a thing about what happened to their relationship in the past.

“Wala naman kasi everything happens for a reason. 'Yung sa kanya rin, 'yung career niya din baka it didn’t pan out the way it did. Nandito naman kami ngayon so I guess it was for the right reason,” he said.

According to Nunez, what they have now is different from before because he and Salvador are now able to balance their lives better.

“Right now, mas naba-balance na namin. If before, it was always work, work, work, ngayon we can already afford in terms of responsibilities nga to even go off work for a week para maka-travel. Yun naman ang nagpapasaya sa relationship, you can do stuff together,” he said.

Watch Salvador and Nunez’s full interview with Domingo below.