READ: ABS-CBN statement on 'It’s Your Lucky Day'

The Philippines' newest game variety show "It's Your Lucky Day" will temporarily replace "It's Showtime" and will be hosted by Luis Manzano, Ang Pambansang Host, with Rob Domingo, Jennica Garcia, and Melai Cantiveros. Joining them are special co-hosts and other celebrity guests.

The dynamic program "It's Your Lucky Day," from the same team behind "It's Showtime," will feature a set of original game and variety segments and will air from October 14 to 27, Mondays through Saturdays, at 12 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV.

It will also be available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and FC.

We invite viewers to welcome luck into their homes and experience fun and enjoyment with the family in "It's Your Lucky Day."

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.