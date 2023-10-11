Hwang Minhyun unveils different sides in Manila concert

South Korean singer-actor Hwang Minhyun. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hwang Minhyun’s recent concert in the Philippines was not the first time he set foot on a local stage. In fact, the South Korean singer-actor has performed here twice before: first in 2018 with the temporary boy group Wanna One and then with his original NU’EST in the following year.

But for his latest outing, held at the New Frontier Theater, Hwang had both the stage and fans to himself, allowing the 28-year-old entertainer to display his variety of skills in an intimate setting in a show aptly titled “Unveil.”

“‘Unveil’ basically means to uncover or remove something for the first time, right? So I chose this as the title [of my mini concert tour] because I aspire to showcase fresh and unexplored facets of myself,” he told the crowd that filled the Quezon City venue.

Hwang opened his “mini concert,” produced by PULP Live World, with “Hidden Side,” the lead single off his latest mini album “Truth or Lie.” And for over two hours, he continued to mesmerize the crowd with his sweet, soothing vocals and sleek dance moves.

The repertoire teetered between ballads, such as “Honest,” and “Earphone,” and danceable tunes like “Perfect Type” and “Cube.” Hwang also performed “Tree,” which he recorded for his drama “Alchemy of Souls,” and “Universe,” described as his “signature song.”

The fact that Hwangdos, as his fans are called, cheered and sang along to the performances was not lost on Hwang.

“It’s actually my first time performing the songs from my first mini album live in Manila,” he said, referring to tracks from “Truth or Lie.”

“I was surprised because all of the Hwangdos were singing along with me,” he added.

Despite coming across as shy and soft-spoken, Hwang also gamely engaged with the crowd and host Kring Kim during the interview and game segments that took place in between the performances.

Every so often, an audience member would randomly shout “saranghae” (“I love you” in Korean), which Hwang acknowledged and responded to, much to the “kilig” of the concertgoers.

As punishment for losing a game that involved him guessing a line and reenacting a scene from one of his dramas, Hwang wore headbands with animal ears and flowers, and danced to Baekhyun’s “Betcha” and NewJeans’ “Super Shy.”

“I realized my memory (with his drama lines) was not so good after all. But I really enjoyed this game because I was able to go back to the different projects I’ve done,” he said.

As the night drew to a close, fans surprised Hwang with a video that chronicled his journey to stardom, including his debut with NU’EST in 2012, participation in “Produce 101” that led to him becoming a member of Wanna One, and his solo career. It also included greetings from his Filipino supporters, filmed in various parts of the country.

“It’s been a long time since I was able to return here in Manila and I’m very happy that I was able to reunite once again with my Hwangdo,” Hwang said.

“Even if you guys are far away, you always continue to support me, it really keeps me going and gives me the energy to stand up whenever I feel like I’m facing difficulties. Thank you so much. I won’t forget all of your love and support,” he said.

