MANILA — Maxene Magalona recorded her own version of her late father Francis Magalona's hit song, "Kaleidoscope World", she said Monday.

The actress posted the video on World Mental Health Day as a reminder to the public that everything's gonna be alright.

"Just felt like recording a version of my Dad's song "Kaleidoscope World" in time for #WorldMentalHealthDay. We recorded this on October 4, 2022, which was my Dad's 58th birthday," Magalona said on her new YouTube channel.

"This was one of Francis M’s most popular anthems back in the 90s with a message so powerful and timeless. I thought of creating this version together with some of my artist friends as a gentle reminder that we are all connected to each other in love, peace, and harmony. I truly believe that God wants all of us to experience this kind of colorful and vibrant energy while we are here on earth," she added.

In a separate Instagram post, Magalona said she hopes that there would come a time people will be united again.

"I’m so grateful to this group of amazing artists who helped me bring this dream project to life. To hold space for each other and be able to create and express ourselves freely as artists are the kind of energy our environment would have if we were living in peace and harmony," she said.

"No competition, no division, no hatred. Just teamwork, unity, and love. This is the Kaleidoscope World."

Known as Master Rapper, Francis Magalona has created a long list of music such as “Mga Kababayan”, “3 Stars & A Sun”, and “Man from Manila.” He died in 2009 months after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: