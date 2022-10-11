MANILA – Iza Calzado has no plans of stepping out of the limelight for now as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

Calzado, however, noted that she has slowed down when it comes to accepting acting roles.

“I just came from a trip and I’m not on set. Although I have been talking to my manager and said, ‘If there’s a cameo I can do, I want to see myself on screen as the pregnant woman.’ Because when else? Totoo ha. 'Yung hindi prosthetics,” she said as quoted by Push.

For now, Calzado is not willing to do heavy drama.

“There are things that I’m choosing not to do because I don’t want that kind of energy for the child. So it’s going to be a different chapter I guess but also the same,” she said.

Calzado said she is just happy that her first pregnancy journey has been nothing but a breeze.

“It’s been a relatively smooth pregnancy but there was a major challenge which I’ll share next time. But so far it’s been a breeze. I didn’t really get morning sickness, I’ve been able to work out. I’m so grateful. I’m enjoying it. It really came at a perfect time because even if it was unplanned, I’ve been ready for it pala. So I’m due early next year.”

Currently, Calzado has been busy promoting “K-Love,” along with co-stars include Jake Cuenca, Sue Ramirez, Isabelle Daza, and Gabby Padilla.

“K-Love” will be begin streaming on Viu starting October 14.

Related video: