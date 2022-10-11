Donny Pangilinan stars in the short film 'Graduation' about human trafficking.

MANILA – Donny Pangilinan is headlining a short film to raise awareness on the recovery and reintegration of human trafficking survivors to society.

Titled “Graduation,” the short film follows a young woman played by Nourijune Hooshmand, who fell into depression after surviving human trafficking.

Through the support of her brother played by Pangilinan, she was able to slowly get back on her feet.

The film was written and directed by international filmmaker Dean Colin Marcial.

Marcial conceptualized the short film along with Called to Rescue Philippines (CTR PH) advocacy head Abby Anciano and CTR PH president Anthony Pangilinan to emphasize not only the rescue of survivors, but their reintegration to society as well.

“Bakit hanggang rescue na lang? 'Yung after-rescue rin kailangan. [This project] was out of frustration for me, and is one of the reasons I decided to do this,” Anthony explained.

“Our main focus [was on a] survivor’s reintegration into society. It’s something that I drew on, something Donny and Nourijune drew on as well,” Marcial said.

From there, the two gathered a team of volunteers to bring the short film to life. With help from family, friends, clients, and donors, “Graduation” was set out to be a purpose-driven production.

Both Hooshmand and Donny are anti-human trafficking advocates, and are currently active CTR PH volunteers.

“When Dean accepted to go through this project, alongside Nour, it’s not something I had to think twice about,” said Donny. “I specifically chose to do this. I really believe this is something we needed to do.”

“This [advocacy] is really important work. I’m very thankful that I had this opportunity. I’m really happy to be a part of this,” Hooshmand shared.

Through the 5-minute film, CTR PH hopes to draw attention to the post-rescue challenges of trafficking survivors and promote the collective role of community, especially family members, in addressing their needs, supporting their rehabilitation process, and cultivating a safe space for their ongoing journey of healing.

