MANILA — In a rare public statement, actress Alex Gonzaga’s husband Mikee Morada called out talent manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solis over her claim that the couple had lost a child to miscarriage.

Solis made public the alleged miscarriage through her Instagram page, writing, “Naawa naman ako sa balita na nakunan daw si Alex Gonzaga.”

Solis then criticized the family members of Gonzaga as “petty,” for supposedly keeping the alleged miscarriage hidden, for the purpose of having an “exclusive” update for their vlog.

Solis said, unedited: “Kasi nga worried na worried ang mga followers niya at gusto malaman ang tutoong nangyari pero may nagsabi na sa vlog na lang daw ni Alex o Toni Gonzaga hintayin. Para bang ginawa ng business pati malungkot na balita.

“Siyempre para sa sinuman babae very sad na mawala ang baby mo, lalo at first baby nilang mag-asawa. Hindi naman siguro tutoo na nagagalit ang mother Pinty nila Alex at Toni na lumabas ang balita dahil gusto nga daw nila na maging exclusive sa vlog nila.

“Very petty ‘di ba? Dahil lang sa vlog pati ganitong balita itatago? Eh married naman si Alex, at paano itatago iyon medical record? Basta for us, get well soon Alex, at be strong. Magkakaruon ka pa uli ng baby, we pray for that. Amen.”

Morada, through his private Instagram account, was among those who commented on Solis’ post. He expressed his hurt and dismay over Solis’ claims, and asked for respect.

“Mam masakit at nakakadismaya naman,” he said. “Hindi lang patungkol kay Alex ang inyong sinulat, tungkol ito sa amin mag-asawa. Kaya hinihingi ko ang inyong pag-respeto.”

“Huwag po kayong gumawa ng kwento sa ganitong klaseng sitwasyon lalo't hindi niyo naman alam ang totoong pangyayari. Salamat,” Morada wrote.

Morada and Gonzaga were married in November 2020, and belatedly revealed the milestone through the latter’s vlog in January.

Since then, Gonzaga has been asked numerous times about plans to start a family. The comedienne would poke fun at followers’ questions about the possibility of being pregnant, joking she only had too much to eat when a certain photo was taken.

Gonzaga has not once publicly stated being an expectant mother. She has not made any direct comment on Solis’ claim of a supposed miscarriage.

