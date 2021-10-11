ABS-CBN artists win at 12th PMPC Star Awards for Music

MANILA -- Several ABS-CBN artists emerged as big winners at the 12th PMPC Star Awards for Music held virtually on Sunday night.

Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre’s “Mabagal,” which was produced by Star Music, picked up the Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year awards, with Padilla also being named the Male Recording Artist of the Year for the same track.

Veteran Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez was named the Female Recording Artist of the Year as well as the Female Concert Performer of the Year.

Sarah Geronimo, meanwhile, won the Female Pop Artist of the Year, while Star Music’s “Himig Handog 2019” was awarded the Album of the Year and Compilation Album of the Year.

Kuh Ledesma was given the Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award, while Louie Ocampo was bestowed the Parangal Levi Celerio Award.

Below is the full list of winners: