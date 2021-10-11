ABS-CBN artists win at 12th PMPC Star Awards for Music

MANILA -- Several ABS-CBN artists emerged as big winners at the 12th PMPC Star Awards for Music held virtually on Sunday night.
Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre’s “Mabagal,” which was produced by Star Music, picked up the Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year awards, with Padilla also being named the Male Recording Artist of the Year for the same track.
Veteran Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez was named the Female Recording Artist of the Year as well as the Female Concert Performer of the Year.
Sarah Geronimo, meanwhile, won the Female Pop Artist of the Year, while Star Music’s “Himig Handog 2019” was awarded the Album of the Year and Compilation Album of the Year.
Kuh Ledesma was given the Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award, while Louie Ocampo was bestowed the Parangal Levi Celerio Award.
Below is the full list of winners:
- SONG OF THE YEAR - Mabagal - Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre | Star Music
- ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music
- MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Daniel Padilla - Mabagal | Star Music
- FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Regine Velasquez - I am Beautiful | Vehnee Saturno Music Corp.
- CONCERT OF THE YEAR - Perfect Ten - Resorts World Manila, Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Full House Theater Company, Inc.
- MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - Luke Mejares - Sound Trip Sessions Vol. 1 | Dragon Arc Events Management
- FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - Regine Velasquez - Iconic | iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse
- DUO/GROUP CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - Southborder - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila
- MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - Miss Flawless - Ex Battalion Music and Frontrow International
- POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Lara Maigue - Lara Maigue | Star Music
- MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Garrett Bolden - Handa Na Maghintay | GMA Music
- FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Sarah Geronimo - Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap | Viva Records
- DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Ben & Ben- Pagtingin | Sony Music Philippines
- NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Lucas Garcia - Because You Believed | Star Music
- NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Zephanie - Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo | Star Music
- NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Three Two One - Hinahanap | Star Music
- COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR - Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre - Mabagal | Star Music
- DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR - Pinapa - Ianna Dela Torre | Star Music
- ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Langit Mong Bughaw - December Avenue | Tower of Doom Music
- ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR - December Avenue - Huling Sandali | Tower of Doom Music
- FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Marion Aunor - Paasa | Viva Records
- MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Jeric Gonzales - Taksil | GMA Music
- RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Miss Flawless - Ex Battallion (Bozs1ne and Flow G) | Ex Battallion Music And Frontrow International
- R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Evolution - Star Music
- MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Garth Garcia - Asian Girls | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
- FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR - KZ Tandingan - Halik sa Hangin | Star Music
- REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR - Next in Line - Iñigo Pascual | Star Music
- COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music
- FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR - Oryang - Davey Langit | Star Music
- NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR - Mataba - Cool Cat Ash | Star Music
- NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR - Cool Cat Ash - Mataba | Star Music