Sharon Cuneta declares she's 'retiring soon'

MANILA - After over 40 years in the entertainment industry, actress and singer Sharon Cuneta has declared she is now on her way to retirement.

Through an Instagram post on Saturday, Cuneta shared a seemingly tired photo of her where she expressed her exhaustion.

“Kids, it’s almost time. Mama’s tired. I love you,” she wrote across the picture.

Cuneta also edited her Instagram profile and wrote in her bio that she is “retiring soon.”

In September last year, Cuneta said she was considering "semi-retirement" from showbiz.

Dubbed the Megastar, Cuneta revealed her semi-retirement plans following an emotional parting with her daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, who went to New York to pursue her college degree at that time.

Cuneta said she is thinking of no longer being too active in the limelight to take a rest and enjoy her private life.

"On another note, and this is important- Since last year l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring. I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na 'tama na.' When will it ever be enough? Sometimes you just have to put your foot down and say it’s okay, and it’ll all be okay," Cuneta previously shared.

"Maybe I’ll do a concert here and there every once in a while, or a movie that I feel will really be worth the few months it’ll take me away from my home and family. Sinasabi ko na sa inyo ito, mga mahal kong Sharonians. Mahal na mahal ko kayo...pero pagod na rin si Mama...Di naman siguro ako biglang forever na mawawala...pero konting-konti na lang siguro ang kakayanin kong ibigay until magpahinga na ako at i-enjoy naman ang tinatawag na private life na alam ng karamihan pero tungkol saan kokonti lang ang alam ko...I know you will all understand," she added.

Cuneta, who started her singing career with the hit song "Mr. DJ", was seen on television as one of the jury members of "Your Face Sounds Familiar" and as a coach in "The Voice Teens" and "The Voice Kids."