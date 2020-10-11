Romnick Sarmenta, girlfriend expecting a baby

MANILA - Actor Romnick Sarmenta and his girlfriend Barbara Ruaro are expecting a baby.

The two confirmed the good news through their respective Instagram posts on Sunday morning.

Sharing pictures of Ruaro’s pregnancy test result, Sarmenta said: “I B A. Infinitely Blessed with Your Affirmation. Iba Ka Panginoon, maraming salamat Po.”

Ruaro, for her part, thanked the Lord for the gift of life.

“The cross that appeared on my test and this miracle as a whole is Your loudest yet most comforting affirmation,” she wrote.

“I praise and thank You for my Nicko, as well as all our friends and families who have expressed and continue to show their love and undying support,” Ruaro added.

Based on Ruaro’s post, she and Sarmenta expect to welcome their first child in February.

Sarmenta was previously married to Harlene Bautista. They first confirmed their breakup in 2018, after being married for 19 years. They have five children.

In an open letter last June, Sarmenta categorically denied speculation that a third party caused their split.

He also confirmed in the same open letter a new romance, although he did not divulge his partner's identity at that time.

"These past few days, people had been talking about me and a person whom I respect greatly," he said then, amid rumors set off by a June 5 post on his Instagram page showing a woman, whose face is obscured, holding flowers.

"What people do not know about her is that she is an insightful, talented, passionate individual with several advocacies that mirror my beliefs. That she is a person of great importance to me, deserving of respect and privacy. That I see her equal to anybody else, never less and never more than the beautiful person that she is. That I see her as my equal, and at a lot of times - a person whom I admire. That for me - for her to be known as a just a person who is with me - is a grave insult to her, and a disservice to what she means to me," he said.

Since the woman became romantically involved with Sarmenta, the actor said she has been "called names, accused of things that she is not and do not do, and exposed to scrutiny that she doesn't deserve."

"Only her intelligence, wisdom, trust and knowledge of me stopped her from going away. And I am grateful. For her."

Sarmenta went on to appeal to his followers to respect the private lives of celebrities in general, and not resort to baseless rumor-mongering which he said can cause hurt and unnecessary conflict.

"To end, if people are so curious as to what is going on in my private life, then allow me to be the one to post it. Not some rumor, nor gossip - or a lengthy debate between people hiding behind their gadgets and opinions. You will hear it from me. And I will state it clearly. No more. No less," he said.