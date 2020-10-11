Bea Alonzo asked: 'Kamusta ang puso mo?'

MANILA – For the first time, Bea Alonzo revealed the current status of her love life more than a year since her controversial breakup with actor Gerald Anderson.

In her most recent vlog, Alonzo answered some hot questions which were sent to her by her followers.

One of them directly asked about the state of her heart, to which Alonzo replied: “Okay naman siya. Nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya. Thank you for asking.”

The actress likewise obliged to described the next guy she will fall in love with.

“A guy who’s madly in love with me,” she said.

According to Alonzo, if there is anything her last relationship taught her, that would definitely be about knowing how strong she really is.

“[It taught me] that I am stronger than I think, that I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy,” she said.

Nonetheless, the actress acknowledged that her moving on process did not come easy.

Giving advice to a netizen who asked for tips on getting over a heartbreak, Alonzo said: “Just do. It won’t come instantly. It won’t be easy but you just have to take it one day at a time. You just acknowledge your feelings. If you’re still not okay, if you still have not forgiven the person who hurt you, it’s okay because that day will come. Just trust the process.”

“Kasi sometimes, we get caught up in a situation where parang feeling mo it’s so painful, parang hindi mo kaya so parang you go back to stage one. Personally yun ang nangyari. Parang I didn’t trust myself that I could do it,” she added.

Alonzo said that had she acknowledged that she needed help from friends and family, she would have been able to move on earlier.

“Baka na-discount ko yung masasakit na yugto ng buhay ko. But of course I had to learn the hard way. But kung maiiwasan naman, sana maiwasan,” she said.

Through time, Alonzo said she has also realized that she now wants to be with someone who loves her more than she loves him.

“Dati sinasabi ko lagi [na mas gusto ko yung] mahal ko kasi ‘di ba siyempre yun talaga ang magdadala ng totoong kasiyahan sayo, kapag mahal mo. Pero alam mo, parang naniniwala na ako sa sinabi ng nanay ko na mas magiging tunay na masaya ka at magtatagal ang isang relasyon kapag pipili ka ng isang taong mas mahal ka kaysa mahal mo. So nandoon ako sa mas mahal ako,” she said.

Watch Alonzo's full vlog below.