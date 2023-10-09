T.I., Bebe Rexha to join 'Folklore: A Halloween Festival' in PH

Handout photos.

MANILA — American stars T.I. and Bebe Rexha will be joining the "Folklore: A Halloween Festival" event on October 28.

Bebe Rexha is a global chart-topping, multi-platinum superstar who has delivered electrifying performances globally. Her single “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta has been lauded with various award nominations and has been streamed and viewed billions of times worldwide.

Sharing the spotlight is T.I., a name synonymous with hip-hop royalty. Known for his iconic lyrics and impactful storytelling, T.I. has dominated the charts and earned numerous awards throughout his career. With hits like “Whatever You Like”, “Bring Em Out” and “Live Your Life,” attendees can expect an unforgettable night of hip-hop hits, bringing his signature style and charisma to "Folklore: A Halloween Festival."

Adding to the excitement is the country's largest Halloween costume contest, where participants can compete for a jaw-dropping P1,000,000 in cash and prizes. Individual and group costumes will vie for the coveted title of Halloween's best-dressed, making this contest a thrilling spectacle of creativity and imagination.

"Folklore: A Halloween Festival" aims to establish itself as Manila's annual must-attend Halloween event as it promises to set a new tradition for many years to come.

Tickets range from P2,500 to P6,500 and are available at www.InsigniaPresents.com or SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

