FIRST LOOK: Piolo Pascual's new horror movie 'Mallari'

MANILA - A teaser of Piolo Pascual's upcoming horror movie "Mallari" has been released.

Producers of the film characterized "Mallari" as a narrative that blends elements of fiction and reality, drawing inspiration from the actual events surrounding Fr. Juan Severino Mallari.

Mallari is a parish priest from the 1800s, who killed 57 people before being caught, thereby becoming the first and only recorded Filipino serial killer ever, antedating Jack the Ripper by more than 60 years.

Shot in various historic locations in the Philippines including a village built purposely for the movie, this project was meticulously planned for almost four years, weaving three timelines that combine audiences’ love for retro horror with the immediate relatability of current terrors.

The film has been submitted for Metro Manila Film Festival consideration this year.

An announcement regarding the final four films that will make the cut is expected next week.