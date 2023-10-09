American singer Kiana Lede to hold PH concert on Dec. 6

Handout photo.

MANILA — American singer Kiana Ledé will be holding a concert in the Philippines on December 6 at Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig.

According to a press release, Ledé will be showcasing her "Grudges" album as part of the Insignia concert series.

Ledé has carved a distinctive niche for herself with her soulful voice, relatable lyrics, and unique sound.

Her debut concert in the country will be featuring chart-topping hits and fan-favorite songs including “EX,” “Wicked Games,” and “Jealous.”

Ticket prices to Ledé’s "Grudges: The World Tour" concert start at P3,800 for early bird and P 4,800 for regular tickets.

Tickets will go on sale on October 13 at 10 a.m. via www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

