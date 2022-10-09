Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Fifty sales agents won P60,000 on Sunday as OPM singer Erik Santos visited the "Everybody, Sing!" stage.

When Santos arrived the sales agents got perfect scores for songs such as "Kulang Ako Kung Wala Ka" and "Maging Sino Ka Man".

They got a total of 96 seconds for the jackpot round but they failed to win P1,000,000.

The group got a total of 6 songs for titles like "I-swing Mo Ako", "Nanghihinayang", "Bye Bye Na", "Raise Your Flag", "Paano Ba Ang Magmahal", and "Cool Off".

However they missed 4 songs namely: "Baliw", "Tag-Ulan", "Can This Be Love", and "I'm Feeling Sexy Tonight". They will split P60,000 as a consolation prize.

“Everybody, Sing!” will air Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

