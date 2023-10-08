Stars of 'Linlang' grace 'ASAP' stage to promote new series

The cast of “Linlang” graced the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to promote their new series, which premiered just last Thursday.

Led by Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman, Paulo Avelino and Maricel Soriano, the stars walked on stage as Erik Santos performed a heartfelt rendition of “Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa.”

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the premiere episodes, it was revealed that Juliana and Victor (Avelino) had a child at a very young age. The kid fell and died while the two were fighting over women.

Victor leaves the country and his boxing career to sustain the needs of their family, while Juliana (Chiu) is left with their second child.

Ten years later, Victor surprises Juliana at work but the husband becomes suspicious about her relationship with her boss Lucas (Jake Ejercito). Victor catches them together and he gets beaten up by his wife's boss.

Tensions rise between Juliana and Victor, which lead to an accident involving their second child.

The story takes a turn when Lucas tells Victor that he's gay and that there's another man who has been flirting with Juliana. That man turns out to be Victor's half-brother Alexander (de Guzman).

Aside from the above-mentioned actors, the series also features Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion and Kice.

It streams in the Philippines and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.