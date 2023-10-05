Infidelity of Kim Chiu's character sets 'Linlang' in motion

Kim Chiu plays Juliana in the drama series 'Linlang,' which premiered on Prime Video on October 4, 2023. Screenshot from Prime Video

MANILA -- The infidelity of Kim Chiu's character Juliana set off the marital conflict in ABS-CBN's latest series "Linlang," which premiered on Prime Video on Thursday.

In the premiere episodes, it was revealed that Juliana and Victor (Paulo Avelino) had a child at a very young age who died after the kid fell while they were fighting over women.

Victor leaves the country and his boxing career to sustain the needs of their family, while Juliana is left with their second child.

Ten years later, Victor surprises Juliana at work but the husband becomes suspicious about her relationship with her boss Lucas (Jake Ejercito). Victor catches them together and he gets beaten up by his wife's boss.

Tensions rise between Juliana and Victor, which lead to an accident involving their second child.

The story takes a turn when Lucas tells Victor that he's gay and that there's another man who has been flirting with Juliana, who turns out to be Victor's half-brother Alexander (JM de Guzman).

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: