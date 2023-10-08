Emilienne Vigier posts sweet photos with Joshua Garcia on his birthday

MANILA — Seemingly confirming their special bond, French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier took to social media to greet actor Joshua Garcia on his birthday.

Through an Instagram Story, Vigier shared a collection of photos capturing their sweet moments together.

The collage featured the heart, cake, and hug emojis, and the numbers 2 and 6, which serve to denote Garcia's age.

In a recent interview, Garcia opened up about rumors romantically linking him to Vigier, whom he has been frequently seen with in recent months.

“Para maklaro na lahat and wala nang maitanong ang lahat, baka kasi sabihin nila, dini-deny ko 'yung babae, 'di ba?" he said, as quoted by PhilStar.

"Hindi ko siya dini-deny. It's just that, ako and her decided not to share it to everyone. Kasi 'yung relationship na 'yan ay kami lang naman 'yung parte dun, e," he added.

According to Garcia, the lessons he gained from his past relationships have led him to opt for a more discreet approach when it comes to his romantic life.

"Galing na kasi ako sa iba't ibang klaseng relationship. Every time na sini-share ko siya sa lahat, parang... nagkakagulo, alam mo 'yun? Nagiging shaky 'yung relationship kasi," he said.



"Parang... this time, mas pinapahalagahan ko 'yung privacy ko para sa ganung aspect. Ganung klaseng ano... hindi lang dun, pati sa pamilya ko, 'di ba? Hangga't maaari kasi, sa panahon ngayon, mas okay kung private na lang tayo," he added.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News prior to the ABS-CBN Ball, Garcia affirmed that he is presently happy and inspired, while refraining from elaborating further.

Since August, netizens have observed Vigier and Garcia posting Instagram Stories that hint at them being together.

Before this, Garcia was rumored to be in a relationship with beauty vlogger Bella Racelis. The actor, however, reiterated at that time that he is single.

Garcia’s last public relationship was with actress Julia Barretto.