Kumu streamer Eian Rances joins ‘PBB’ celebrity edition

Photos from Eian Rances' Instagram account and PBB Twitter account

Kumu top streamer Eian Rances is part of the upcoming celebrity edition of the “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10.

Rances received the good news on Friday from former “PBB” big winner Kim Chiu, who announced his inclusion as celebrity housemate.

Rances is the eighth housemate to be revealed to the public following Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, Anji Salvacion, Samantha Bernardo, TJ Valderrama, and Brenda Mage.

ANG STRIVING STREAMER NG QUEZON, EIAN RANCES! #PBBigCelebReveal https://t.co/bbFXrpa7HI pic.twitter.com/RE7zGpYr6N — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) October 8, 2021

Before he became an official housemate, Rances needed to finish a task “Big Brother” gave -- that is to eat all the Pinoy dish “sinigang” served to him.

Aside from Kumu, Rances has appeared in several LGBT-themed movies including “Pa-Mine Pare.”

He is a brother of actress Jenny Miller.