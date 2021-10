Photos from Brenda Mage Instagram account and PBB Twitter account



Comedian and vlogger Brenda Mage has been added to the list of the celebrity housemates for the upcoming “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10.

On Friday, former “PBB” big winner Kim Chiu made the official announcement to Brenda, who was already in hotel quarantine as an aspiring housemate.

The comedian was in the middle of a livestream when Chiu appeared on his screen and gave him the last task “Big Brother” ordered.

Brenda was challenged by Kuya to eat his least favorite food -- bangus -- as a final task before knowing his fate in the reality series.

“Pang-apat ko na itong audition. Sana naman huwag umabot sa panglima. Kaya sana makapasok na 'ko. Lahat na ng sakuna pinagdaanan ko na. Itong pagkain pa ba ang uurungan ko. Hay naku, kakainin ko 'yan kahit hilaw o may dugo-dugo pa 'yan,” Brenda said.

After successfully finishing the task, Brenda was handed a letter from the show, confirming his inclusion in the celebrity edition.

“Ayaw ko munang isipin na panalo o talo. Gusto ko lang makapasok. Isang napakalaking opportunity nito na ibinigay sakin ni Kuya. Dumating na sa point na ginive up ko na itong pangarap ko. Wala na kong chance e. Nakatatlong audition na ko. Ta's ngayon celebrity pa,” he said.

Brenda is hoping he can represent the LGBT community well as he entered the famous Big Brother house.

“Ni-look forward ko na sana maging magandang ehemplo ako sa aking kapwa lalo na sa mga kapwa ko LGBTQIA+ community. Minsan lang magkaroon ng ganitong housemate,” Brenda quipped.

He also admitted that his mindset about the competition has changed.

“Ang pangarap ko lang dati manalo at sumikat e hindi nangyari. Ang pangarap ko na lang ngayon ay maka-inspire pa ng iba. Huwag nilang hayaan na ang pangarap ay manatiling pangarap. Magsumikap lang tayo,” he added.

Brenda will be joining Alyssa Valdez, KD Estrada, Madam Inutz, TJ Valderrama, Samantha Bernardo, and Anji Salvacion on “PBB.”