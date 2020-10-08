Diana Zubiri gives birth to baby girl

MANILA -- Actress Diana Zubiri gave birth to a baby girl with husband, model-host Andrew Smith.

Amira Jade Smith is the couple's second child. Their eldest, Aliyah Rose, had just turned 4 years old last August.

Zubiri also has a son, King, with her former husband, who died in 2010.

Zubiri, who married Smith in May 2015, shared the good news on her newest vlog, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 7.

In the video, Zubiri shared her newest pregnancy journey, as well as highlights from their virtual gender reveal party they had for their baby.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zubiri gave birth without Smith by her side.

"Due to the whole COVID situation, siyempre I wasn’t able to be there to see our baby born because when Diana comes back she needs to do two weeks of quarantine here in the house. So with Aliyah and King, we decided it was best that I stay with the kids for the two weeks and Diana stays with our baby for the two weeks," said Smith, who got emotional as he shared the first photo of their baby.



"If you saw how how hard it was for her especially the last week it's been super crazy. I didn't actually sleep kasi she woke up super early saying that she's getting contractions. I tried to like have a nap but I could not stop thinking about her. She did a good job. I know she was struggling a lot the last few weeks, especially the last the like three days, been really tough for her," Smith added.

Before the end of the nearly 15-minute video, Zubiri finally introduced her baby.

"We're home na. Siyempre gusto kong ipakilala sa inyo ang aming baby, baby Amira," Zubiri said in the video.