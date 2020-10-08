Ben&Ben nominated in 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

MANILA --Filipino indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben has been nominated in the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

In an official post by MTV Asia on Tuesday, October 6, it was reveled that the band is nominated in the Best Southeast Asia Act category.

Fans and followers of the popular OPM band can now vote until November 3.

On Twitter, the 9-piece band shared the good news to all their fans.

LONG BUT PLEASE READ:



hello! nominated tayo bilang BEST SOUTHEAST ASIA ACT sa MTV EMA 2020 😭 pangarap talaga naming umabot tayo at yung music ng Ben&Ben sa iba't ibang part ng mundo at super makakatulong itong once-in-a-lifetime opportunity if mapanalunan natin to



magpapa(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nKF8nt0ISq — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) October 6, 2020



Ben&Ben will be competing against Vietnam’s Jack, Indonesia’s Agnez Mo, Singapore’s Benjamin Kheng, Malaysia’s K-Clique and Thailand’s Violette Wautier.

This year's MTV EMA will air globally on November 8, 2020.

Ben&Ben is behind the hits "Araw-Araw," Kathang Isip," “Maybe the Night,” and “Pagtingin.”

Early this year, the band held a free online concert, shot from their homes, for the benefit of the country’s frontliners against COVID-19.

Just last August, the band donated the proceeds from their song, “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” to campaigns helping the ABS-CBN employees who lost their jobs.

The music video for the song premiered after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise, with the band writing: “isang alay sa ating mga kapamilya, sa bigat ng mga pangyayari ngayon.”