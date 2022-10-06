A scene from 'Lampas Langit'

MANILA -- Director Jeffrey Hidalgo’s psychological, erotic thriller, “Lampas Langit (Beyond Heaven),” is the official Philippine entry to the International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM) in New York.

The film was submitted to the festival committee last September 15.

“I got an e-mail from the festival last September 24 with the good news that ‘Lampas Langit’ is an entry,” Hidalgo told ABS-CBN News.

“I will know on October 13, the opening ceremonies and awards night, which categories we will be nominated in,” he added.

Written by Raquel Villavicencio, “Lampas Langit” is a four-character ensemble film. “Of course, I also want the material to have a very good story,” Hidalgo said. “When Kelly [Villavicencio] sent it to me, it was only a storyline then.

“I really like dark materials, something that will make you think. I guess this material is really an acting vehicle for all the cast members. From Baron Geisler and Ricky Davao to Christine Bermas and Chloe Jenna. It’s a very strong four-character ensemble.”

The Filipino night and screening of “Lampas Langit (Beyond Heaven)” at the IFFM will be on October 15.

It was at the IFFM where Janice de Belen bagged the best actress award last year for Danny Ugali’s “Sugat sa Dugo (Wounded Blood).”

Before New York, Hidalgo is going to Illinois to join the Chicago Marathon, his first time in the event, that happens on October 9.

“This is going to be my second major marathon because I did Berlin in 2019,” Hidalgo said. “Before that, I joined the Condura Skyway Marathon here in the Philippines in 2015.

“I was supposed to do Chicago in 2020, but the pandemic happened. I have been training for this for the past five months, running two to three times a week.

“The past month, though, has been tough for me because I was shooting ‘Deleter’ as an actor. Plus the constant rains, so I lack training. I hope to still finish it in my target time which is below five hours.”

Even before he reaches Chicago though, Hidalgo will go to Las Vegas, where he will visit his mom and sister.

“I was just with them last Christmas, but since it’s my mom’s 70th birthday, I promised her that I’ll be there for her grand birthday bash,” Hidalgo said. “It’s her first time to have a grand party.”

It will be a packed two weeks in the US, traveling from coast to coast for Hidalgo. He left on October 4 and will return on October 21.

“After the US, I just have a two-week show tour in the UK in November,” Hidalgo said. “I’m hoping to direct another movie when I get back.”

