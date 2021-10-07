Photos from TJ Valderrama Facebook page

In its 10th season, the “Pinoy Big Brother” house will feature another comedian as TJ Valderrama has been named as one of its celebrity housemates.

On Thursday, "PBB" revealed the entry of Valderrama, who has been dubbed “Ang Laughter Lodi ng Manila.”

The comedian will be joining the likes of volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, singer KD Estrada, online sensation Madam Inutz, and newcomer Anji Salvacion.

“Unang una, salamat po, Kuya. Thank you so much for this chance. Minsan lang 'to, once in a lifetime na chance. Maraming, maraming salamat,” Valderrama said after former housemate Lou Yanong shared the good news to him.

Mapasaya kaya niya ang mga housemates sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya?



ANG LAUGHTER LODI NG MANILA, TJ VALDERRAMA! #PBBigCelebReveal https://t.co/saGYaBEujU pic.twitter.com/RQZM0lIOzy — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) October 7, 2021

“I'm hoping na I can build relationships doon, magagandang friendships na pwede kong i-cherish sa paglabas ko. Gusto kong i-enjoy 'yung experience na nandoon ako."

Valderrama was a finalist on “It’s Showtime” segment “Funny One,” and had stints on “Home Along Da Riles” and the 2013 series “Basta’t Kasama Kita.”

He was also included in the cast of “Hoy, Love You” which is top-billed by Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo.