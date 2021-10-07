Claudine Barretto files COC for Olongapo councilor

MANILA — Actress Claudine Barretto has formalized her bid to seek a councilor seat in Olongapo City.

On Wednesday, Barretto, together with the local slate led by first-time aspiring mayor, talent manager Arnold Vegafria, filed their certificates of candidacy.

They will be running under PDP-Laban.

Another celebrity in the slate is JB Saliba, the 2019 Mr. World Philippines titlist, who is also running for councilor.

Bangon Olongapo, the slate’s official name, published photos of its members’ filing on Facebook.

Barretto, during a recent campaign sortie, pledged she would lead with her “heart.”

“Wala akong masyadong alam pagdating sa pulitika, pero sisiguraduhin ko naman sa inyo, mga kababayan ko, kaya kong magserbisyo nang tunay at may puso,” she said.

Barretto, 42, is a screen veteran who traces her career beginnings in 1992. Dubbed local showbiz’s “Optimum Star,” she was the lead star of successive ABS-CBN soap operas in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

In recent years, she has been a frequent subject of headlines for the controversial feud among her family members, including her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, and niece Julia.