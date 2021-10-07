Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo declares her bid for the 2022 presidential election at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on October 7, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Several celebrities took to social media to express their support for Vice President Leni Robredo, who announced her presidential bid for the May 2022 elections on Thursday.

They said Robredo’s decision to seek the top post of country gave them hope for the country.

Gabe Mercado, for instance, said Robredo’s speech “was hopeful but grounded, it had strong determination backed up by solid achievements, it was encouraging instead of being dismissive, fatalistic and cynical.”

“That’s what a true leader sounds like,” he added before adding the hashtags in support of Robredo.

The speech was hopeful but grounded, it had strong determination backed up by solid achievements, it was encouraging instead of being dismissive, fatalistic and cynical.



That’s what a true leader sounds like.#LabanLeni #LeniRobredo2022 #LetLeniLead — Gabe Mercado (@gabemercado) October 7, 2021

Bianca Gonzalez, for her part, said she could not help but shed “tears of hope” after Robredo’s announcement.

Tears of HOPE — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) October 7, 2021

Singer Ebe Dancel also weighed in and tweeted “Madam Leni” accompanied by an emoji wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Madam Leni 😎 — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Pia Magalona wrote: “Handang-handa na kami sa #LabanLeni2022 #LetLeniLead IISA LAMANG ANG ATING KATAUHAN, BIGYANG KAHULUGAN ANG KASALUKUYAN!! -FrancisM, Ito Ang Gusto Ko @lenirobredo”

Handang-handa na kami sa #LabanLeni2022 #LetLeniLead



IISA LAMANG ANG ATING KATAUHAN, BIGYANG KAHULUGAN ANG KASALUKUYAN!! -FrancisM, Ito Ang Gusto Ko @lenirobredo 🎀 pic.twitter.com/823S9J6vie — Pia Magalona ⁷ #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) October 7, 2021

As for Enchong Dee, he said Robredo is a symbol of “hope in the midst of darkness.”

Voice actress Inka Magnaye said she cannot wait to see the Philippines being led by a female leader.

“A lot of women-led countries have had great success handling the pandemic. Although a little late to the party, I’m looking forward to being one of those countries in 2022. It’s time to #LetLeniLead,” she said.

A lot of women-led countries have had great success handling the pandemic. Although a little late to the party, I’m looking forward to being one of those countries in 2022.



It’s time to #LetLeniLead 💗 — Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, other celebrities were subtler in expressing their support for Robredo as they simply shared pictures of themselves wearing pink, the chosen color of vice president.

When she announced her bid for the presidency, Robredo, picked by coalition opposition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic, when Filipinos have been struggling to get the help they need.

Her announcement ended without revealing who her running mate would be.

Robredo, who in the 2016 race started at the bottom of election surveys, won the vice presidency with over 14 million votes.

Before her current post, Robredo, a lawyer, served as Camarines Sur representative, running in 2013 in heed of public clamor. Her political foray followed the tragic death of her husband, former interior secretary and long-time Naga City mayor Jesse Robredo, in a plane crash.