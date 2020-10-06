WATCH: Cassy Legaspi is a now a YouTube vlogger

MANILA — She had to put on hold her dream of starring in her first teleserye in a regular role, due to COVID-19 affecting productions.

But that pretty much meant that Cassy Legaspi, the daughter of Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel, suddenly has more time to pursue her other passion —starting a YouTube vlog.

Cassy, who has more than 850,000 followers in Instagram alone, uploaded her first video this past week, which saw her answer questions from her fans.

She wanted it to serve as an introduction of sorts, especially for those who haven’t been following her.

Among the things she revealed in the 14-minute video were how she wanted to be a YouTuber since she was in elementary school, why she took up a marketing course in college, and the preparations she underwent for what would’ve been her first regular acting stint in TV.

The vlog also featured an appearance from singer Darren Espanto, via a phone call.

You can watch it below: