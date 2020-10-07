Jamie Rivera to release new Christmas song

MANILA -- Singer-composer Jamie Rivera is set to release a new Christmas song.

Dubbed as the Inspirational Diva, Rivera will be releasing her single entitled "Ber Months Na Naman" on October 9, Friday, on various digital streaming platforms.

"Excited to share this song with you all. Let’s get this Christmas vibe going," Rivera wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram, where she shared a teaser of her new single.

Her song is actually a remake of her Christmas song "Disyembre Na Naman.”



The cheerful song, which details many of the beloved Filipino Christmas traditions like hanging parols, gift-giving, Noche Buena feast, and night mass, is a perfect kick-starter for the onset of the Yuletide season which started with the ‘Ber’ months in the Philippines.

Although the celebration of Christmas will be arguably different this 2020, Rivera hopes that the song will remind Filipinos about what is really important during the holiday season.

“Let us be reminded that the gift of love will always be the same and even in the new normal, the joy of giving will stay and will remain,” Rivera said.

“Ber Months Na Naman” was written and produced by Rivera, while its music was composed and arranged by Denis Quila.

Last May, Rivera also dropped the Tagalog version of her inspirational song “Heal Our Land” called “Hilumin Mo, Bayan Ko” amid the pandemic novel coronavirus disease.

Rivera has recorded several inspirational songs such as “Hiram sa Diyos” and “Jubilee Song” and was also behind the theme song for Pope Francis’ visit to the Philippines in 2015, “We Are All God's Children.”

The Star Music artist is also known for her pop hits like “I’ve Fallen For You,” “Pangarap Ka Na Lang Ba,” and “Hey It’s Me.”