After several months of hiatus on Instagram, Pia Magalona returned to the platform to remember her late husband Francis Magalona’s birthday, penning a powerful and timely political message.

“I dedicate my comeback to IG in commemoration of the day you were born, back in 1964. Times have truly changed (for the worse) and especially for our country that’s been hit hard not just by the pandemic but by the current situation we are in because — believe it or not — they’re back,” she said addressing her husband.

Magalona did not mention any names but made references to Francis M’s hit patriotic songs.

“Yeah… the ones you wrote those songs for: about injustice, inequality and the abuse we grew up with. Where is the love, we asked, for the Filipino people BY the Filipino people??”

In a succeeding post, she asked her husband to “work his magic” to protect their children “from the dark side.”

“How we wish we could all be together and celebrate your birthday as October is a very special time for our family, with the many folks born this month,” Magalona quipped.

“Again, happy birthday, FrancisM. Pls work your magic from up above and protect us, especially your dear children and grandchildren, from the dark side,” she added.

The Master Rapper has created a long list of music such as “Mga Kababayan”, “Kaleidoscope World”, “3 Stars & A Sun”, and “Man from Manila.”

He died in 2009 months after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia.

The couple has eight children including Maxene, Saab, and Elmo Magalona.