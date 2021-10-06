Anne Curtis doesn't think motherhood will affect her choice of roles

MANILA – Anne Curtis has time and again spoken about how she has evolved after she became a mother, but she clarified she would not want this to affect her choice of roles when she finally returns to acting.

In an interview with Preview magazine, Curtis cited Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, who was still able to portray a variety of characters onscreen even after she became a mom.

“Look at Nicole Kidman,” she told Preview. “It's also very hard because I know the culture here is very different, right? Yeah, naiiba din. But for me personally, I won't let it change my passion as an actress. And as an actress, you should always be open to taking on a challenge for any role.”

Right now, however, her fans would have to wait a little longer before they see her acting again. Nonetheless, Curtis said a few scripts have already been pitched to her that she’s “really, really excited about.”

“There are a lot of projects that have been pitched so I'm very excited to share that with everyone once everything is confirmed and the ball starts rolling again.”

Having been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now, does Curtis still have a career bucket list?

“I think there are still a few things that I want to do, but at the same time, I think I have more dreams for my family. When it comes to future planning, my family now is my top priority. But that doesn't mean that I will forget my dreams, right? They're still there. I'll let you know when they happen,” she said.

Curtis has been with ABS-CBN since 2004, calling her move to the Kapamilya network as “life-changing.” In those 17 years, she’s been part of “It’s Showtime” as a host since 2009.

She took a showbiz hiatus in November 2019 to focus on her pregnancy journey, and she hasn’t returned to doing movie or TV projects since.