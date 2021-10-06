Aiko Melendez, Bobby Andrews file COC for councilor in QC

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez on Wednesday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for councilor in Quezon City's 5th district in the May 2022 elections.

Melendez filed her COC at Elements Tent in Quezon City. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and political handler, Zambales vice governor Jay Khonghun.

Melendez earlier announced that she will run for Congress.

Dumating na sa Elements Tent sa Quezon City, si dating city councilor at aktres na si Aiko Melendez para maghain ng kaniyang COC. Tatakbo siyang muli sa pagkakonsehal ng district 5, matapos ang halos labingisang taon. @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/zlmBWavRhj — Lyza Aquino (@LyzaAquinoDZMM) October 6, 2021

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, the 45-year-old actress said she has no qualms in returning to public service after 11 years.

“Mas marami talagang nag-uudyok sa akin na tumakbo bilang kongresista. Kasi nga 9 years akong naging konsehal, na-experience ko na 'yon, gusto ko namang mag-level up sa public service. I’ve always been behind the scenes, I want to go back to that direction," said Melendez, a former councilor in Quezon City's second district.



Melendez is considered one of the best actresses of her generation. She is known for her hit films "May Minamahal," "Sa 'yo Lamang" and "Kahit Kailan." Her last movie outing was "Rainbow Sunset" where she won best supporting actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

On television, Melendez is best known for her role in ABS-CBN's revenge drama "Wildflower."

Meanwhile, actor Bobby Andrews has also filed his COC for councilor in Quezon City's 4th District.

Nasa Elements Tent na rin ang aktor na si Bobby Andrews na maghahain ng kaniyang COC sa pagkakonsehal ng District 4 ng Quezon City. @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Rey453t1hQ — Lyza Aquino (@LyzaAquinoDZMM) October 6, 2021

Andrews is known as the love team partner of actress Angelu de Leon in the 1990. They starred in hit drama series “T.G.I.S..” -- with report from Lyza Aquino