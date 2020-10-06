‘The one I met in St. Gallen’: Bela Padilla introduces new flame

MANILA — Bela Padilla has confirmed being in a new romance as she posted Tuesday a photo of a man whom she was with during a recent stay in Turkey.

“The one I met in St. Gallen,” was Padilla’s short caption for the photos showing her sharing a sweet moment with the man.

Tagged in the photo is Norman Ben Bay who appears to be a foreigner.

Padilla’s caption was a reference to her 2018 romance drama film “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” set in the Switzerland town, prompting speculation among her followers that Bay is Swiss.

Padilla’s Instagram post the night prior, about her Cappadocia trip, appeared to hint at the new romance, as she credited Bay as her photographer with an emoji surrounded by hearts.

In the comments on that post, Bay wrote, “You are truly a professional when it comes to captions,” punctuating it with a kiss emoji.

“You truly are a professional at making me smile,” Padilla replied with a laughing emoji.

Padilla was last romantically linked with her former co-star Zanjoe Marudo in 2018, although the two never confirmed being officially together at any point.

She was earlier in a relationship with film producer Neil Arce, who is now engaged to actress Angel Locsin.

