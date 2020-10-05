‘Pinakamasayang plot twist’: Rosanna Roces, son Onyok reconcile after 7 years

Onyok Adriano and Rosanna Roces reunited 7 years after their controversial feud. Facebook: Rosanna Roces, as published by PEP.ph

MANILA — Amid challenges in 2020, Rosanna Roces and her son Onyok finally came by their “plot twist” as they reconciled over the weekend, 7 years after their controversial feud.

Photos of their reunion were posted by Roces on Facebook, with Onyok saying, “It just happened.”

“Siguro napatawad na rin namin ang isa’t isa at sa mga nakaraan na nangyari,” he told PEP.ph, saying they met at his sister Grace’s house. “It was casual, may kumustahan and update sa isa't isa sa mga nangyari sa buhay.”

Roces and Adriano’s controversial feud made headlines in 2013. At the time, the actress alleged that their spat turned physical, as Adriano supposedly sided with his then-girlfriend.

The rift was never fully resolved, and their estrangement lasted seven years, until their mutual decision to finally come face to face again on Sunday.

“Somehow, mas magaan ang feeling ko ngayon dahil wala na ‘ko sama ng loob na dinadala araw-araw… Na-realize ko na hindi mo talaga pwede talikuran ang pamilya,” Adriano said.

“Sa dami nang nangyari sa akin the past 7 years at sa kalagitnaan ng pandemic na ito, eto na yata ang isa sa mga pinakamasayang plot twist ng buhay ko, at syempre dahil kumpleto na kaming family ulit.”