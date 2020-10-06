‘Matakaw ka!’ Jodi-Iza confrontation goes viral as viewers ‘feel attacked’

Ellice (Iza Calzado) imagines confronting Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) over the latter’s affair with her husband Gabriel (Sam Milby). Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — With the fierce rivalry of former best friends Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado), “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” has had no shortage of memorable lines since its digital debut in August.

Its October 5 episode was no exception, as it saw Ellice confronting Marissa over her affair with her husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) — at least in her imagination.

“Ang isang tulad mo, mas bagay sa eat-all-you-can, dahil matakaw ka. Lahat gusto mong tikman,” she told Marissa, whom she caught dining with Gabriel at a restaurant.

A clip from the scene, particularly showing Ellice’s “glutton” comment, was posted on Twitter by @yourcupoftino on Monday and has since gone viral.

Okay, uh, I feel attackedt pic.twitter.com/uPRx8HxLt3 — Smoothie McCreery (@yourcupoftino) October 5, 2020

“OK, uh, I feel attackedt,” he wrote, with comments reacting similarly and tagging others who tend to enjoy restaurant buffets.

A primetime program on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” follows the simmering feud between Ellice and Marissa, as the latter exacts her vengeful plan of stealing her best friend’s most valued possessions, including her marriage.