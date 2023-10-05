Thai actors Force Jiratchapong and Book Kasidet enjoyed their time with an "energetic" crowd during their first fan meeting in the Philippines on October 1, 2023. Photo by Gian Pascual.

MANILA — Thai actors Force Jiratchapong and Book Kasidet enjoyed their time with an "energetic" crowd during their first fan meeting in the Philippines on Sunday.

"I’m so happy to be here because as far as I know we have wonderful Filipino fans... I’m so very happy to be here tonight," Force said in a press conference.

"I actually knew that we have Filipino fans from the social media on Twitter or X and everything. Yesterday, I have a very great warm welcome from the Filipino fans so I’m very happy to be here today to see the fans," Book added.

Both Force and Book shared how glad they are that their characters resonated with many fans.

"In the Philippines, they love this character because he sings, the music, he’s a loving person. If you guys don’t know his character, you better go and watch it because I like him too, personally," Book said.

"This guy (his character) always keeps the person he loves close to him in his heart. He always helps otherd and whatever people needed, they can come to him and he will always help. I think the Filipino fans love such very loving and warm character that I play," Force added.

Force and Book also treated fans with tracks from Thai boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "My School President." They were thrilled to see the fan video and expressed their gratitude to their Filipino fans.

"Thank you for your high energy today, you made it more fun. I already fell in you with you, I hope that I could go back again," Book said.

"You guys are beyond (my) expectation, I heard that Filipino are so energetic but today in this event, you guys are so supportive. I want to go back, you guys you made me smile," Force added.

Force Jiratchapong and Book Kasidet are known for their Thai BL projects "Enchante," "A Boss and a Babe," "Vice Versa," and their current series "Only Friends."

