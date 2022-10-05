Why Anne Curtis decided to cut her hair short

Photo from Anne Curtis' Instagram account.

MANILA — Anne Curtis recently explained why she decided to cut her hair short.

"Na-feel ko lang magpa-short hair bigla for a change in life. Okay ba madlang people?" Curtis said in an episode of "It's Showtime."

"Actually ang isa sa mga inspiration ko si Amelie, isa siyang French character," she added.

Kim Chiu praised Curtis for her new look: "Parang bumata si Ate Anne ng 15 years."

Last week, Curtis surprised her fans when she flaunted her short hair in a daring photo shoot.

The last time she cut her hair short was in 2016 when she was filming "BuyBust."

RELATED VIDEO: