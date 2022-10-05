MANILA – Former Kapamilya host Andrei Felix has proposed to his girlfriend, sports reporter Pauline Verzosa.

On Instagram, Felix said the moment they got engaged is a time in his life he will never forget.

“I was anxious. I was terrified. I was excited. I was feeling all kinds of emotions, because after 4 years of being together, I FINALLY had the courage to kneel on one knee and ask the woman of my dreams the question, ‘Will you marry me?’ And thank & praise God, she said ‘YES LOVE! YES! YES! YES! YES!’” he said.



Felix proposed to Verzosa in Paris with only the two of them, Verzosa’s mother and a Paris-based Filipino professional photographer.

Felix then thanked his fiancé for saying yes and agreeing to marry him.

“I can’t wait to marry you and spend the rest of my life with you. Ups or downs, happiness or sadness, I just want you by my side. No one else. Mahal na mahal na mahal kita, Pauline Patricia Garcia Verzosa,” he said.

Felix also thanked Verzosa’s parents and relatives for giving him their blessing and for warmly welcoming him into their family.

“I may not be perfect but I promise to take care and love Pauline for as long as I live,” he said.

Felix and Verzosa got engaged in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background on October 3.