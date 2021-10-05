MANILA – Alex Gonzaga’s husband Mikee Morada is seeking reelection as councilor of Lipa City, Batangas.

Morada filed his certificate of candidacy on Tuesday, as shown in the updates of Gonzaga across her social media pages.

“I am 100% proud and with you all the way my husband!!! Alam ko puso mo to serve and be selfless! Pasensya na asa work din ako di kita nasamahan. Love you my konsi Mikee Morada,” she wrote on Facebook.

In the 2019 polls, Morada emerged as among the top councilors in Lipa City.

Even to those outside Lipa City, Morada has become a familiar name, owing to his TV guestings with his wife, as well as his regular appearances in the comedienne's widely followed vlogs.

Gonzaga and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.