Coldplay, BTS' 'My Universe' is world's new No. 1 hit

The anthemic statement by Coldplay and BTS is the world's latest No. 1 hit.

Their collaborative single "My Universe" rocketed straight to the top of the Billboard Global 200, which measures the streaming and sales activity of songs in over 200 territories.

According to MRC data, the English-Korean track, released Sept. 24, earned 95.4 million plays and sold 142,400 units during its first week. "My Universe" is the BTS' sixth leader on the list, extending their record as the artist with most No. 1 titles.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 9, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 5, 2021

One of the countries where the song shone brightest was in the United States, the world’s largest music market. "My Universe" made a historic debut on the Hot 100 chart as the very first collaboration by two lead groups that landed atop.

"My Universe" gained 11.5 million U.S streams, tallied 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 127,000 units (downloads and physical singles) during the Sept .24-30 tracking period, MRC Data reported.

The song marked Coldplay's second Hot 100 leader following "Viva La Vida" in 2008 and BTS' sixth.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who scored their first No. 1 in September 2020, managed to achieve their chart-toppers in just a little over a year, pulling the quickest accumulation of six No. 1 hits since The Beatles.

Of the 1,129 songs that topped the all-encompassing list, “My Universe” is only the 57th to open at No. 1.

BTS, who has logged five No. 1 debuts, now ties with music royalties Drake and Ariana Grande as the artist with the most Hot 100 hits that secured the top spot within its first week.

“My Universe” also blasted straight to the highest tier of the Digital Song Sales chart, replacing the septet's dance-pop "Butter."

Scoring around 127,000 downloads, the collaborative piece bagged the biggest sales debut since the South Korean act's "Permission to Dance," which sold about 140,100 copies.

The love anthem is the Bangtan boys' ninth No. 1, stretching their reign as the group with most tracks that ruled the list.

"My Universe," brings BTS' total frames at No. 1 on the purchase-only chart to 44, tying with Taylor swift as the artist with most weeks spent dominating the ranking.

The song likewise boasted impressive figures in other countries.

According to MRC Data, with the exception of U.S sales, the synth-pop, which clinched an estimated total of 90,500 downloads from different areas, topped the iTunes chart in at least 90 territories, including Japan, Canada, the Philippines, United Kingdom, and UAE.

The title was also among the leaders on music sharing platforms boasting some 84.4 million streams.

“My Universe” is the 10th track in Coldplay’s forthcoming album, "Music of the Spheres," set to drop on October 15.

Rolling Stone chart

The collaboration so made its debut on top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 chart -- a first for both Coldplay's and BTS on the ranking that measures the most popular songs of the week in the US.

To date, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the only Koreans that have managed to accomplish the historic feat on the chart.

Boasting 8.5 million streams and an impressive 136,000 downloads, "My Universe" deftly dethroned Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, which amassed over 25 million plays and 4,100 digital units.

Unlike the Billboard chart counterpart, Rolling Stone’s metric does not include terrestrial or digital radio spins and ranks tracks based on song units (a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system).

Other songs that ruled the latest tracking period (Sept. 24-30) were "Knife Talk" by Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Industry Baby," by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes "Girls Want Girls" by Drake feat. Lil Baby, "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, and "Bad Morning" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.