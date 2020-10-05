‘I don’t feel 51’: Alice Dixson is a stunner in ‘no makeup, no filter’ beach selfies

MANILA — The adage, “Age is just a number,” rings true for Alice Dixson, who wowed her followers over the weekend with bare-faced selfies at the beach.

“I don’t feel 51,” Dixson wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her tanning session. “On my closeup, you can see my freckles and sun spots coming out.”

In a separate set of photos, Dixson similarly posed with “no makeup, no filter,” as she appeared to enjoy the outdoors in her swimsuit.

Her outfit also showed off her fit physique — the result of her fitness regimen and diet which she has been chronicling through her vlogs.

On her widely followed social media accounts, the “Dyesebel” actress has been advocating lifestyle choices that benefit both physical and mental health.