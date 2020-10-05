Caridad Sanchez’s son disputes sibling’s claim that their mother has dementia

MANILA — The son of showbiz icon Caridad Sanchez, Alexander Joseph Babao, has disputed the statement of his sister, grief counselor Cathy Babao, that their mother is going through dementia.

Mr. Babao told ABSCBN News Sunday night that Sanchez, 87, only has a “mild cognitive handicap that goes with ageing”.

He also reiterated that the veteran actress, whose medical condition was reported in several media sites over the weekend, remains physically fit under his care in their residence in Quezon City.

In an ABSCBN News interview last Friday, Cathy Babao spoke of the long process of farewell to her mother, who she said was diagnosed with dementia in 2015. She first made public Sanchez’s condition in her social media accounts last month.

“It’s a long goodbye. Over time, you slowly lose the person. You just prepare for it," the grief educator and counselor said, referring to her anticipatory grief.

The moral thing to do, she said, was to rise above the stigma of dementia and talk about the disease to provide a light for others going through similar pain.

“Why keep it a secret? Hindi naman nakakahiya (It's not shameful) if we can help others with their journey. I know there are other families going through it but who don’t speak about it. Kaya nga dapat may (That's why there should be) early detection, awareness and acceptance, so we can arm ourselves with the right information and access to right medicines and care. I believe my mom will be happy too knowing she was somehow able to help,” she said.

Her brother, however, lamented that his sister’s accounts violate the right to privacy of her mother. Mr. Babao also questioned the motive of his sister. Here’s the full statement forwarded by Joseph Babao to ABSCBN News.

“ I Alexander Joseph S. Babao , son of Caridad Sanchez Babao, was shocked by the article published by my sister which was done without permission, violating the privacy, legacy and honor of my Mother. My Mom has a mild cognitive handicap that goes with aging. But it is unfair for her to be disrespected like this.

"Under my care, she remains very physically fit, a source of wisdom, strength and blessing to me whenever we have our late night mother and son conversations.

"I thank the public who still continue to show their support, love and respect for my mother.

However I question the opportunistic timing of it's publication by my sister.

Babao also posted the same statement on his Instagram account @josef_aleksandr on Monday.