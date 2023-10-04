Why Kim Chiu went solo to ABS-CBN Ball

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chui explained why she walked solo on the red carpet at last Saturday's ABS-CBN Ball 2023.

Appearing on "Magadang Buhay" on Wednesday with her "Linlang" co-star JM de Guzman, Chiu explained that her long-time boyfriend, actor-director Xian, was out of the country during the star-studded event.

"Nasa India siya, kasama niya ang friends niya, nag-motor. Tapos nung na-schedule niya 'yon, sabi niya 'Kailan 'yung ball?' Eh na timing sumakto. So parang, 'Sige go lang, kaya ko na ito,'" Chiu said.



Despite this, Chiu said she really enjoyed the ABS-CBN Ball.

"Sobrang saya ng gabing 'yon at saka everything went perfectly," she said.

Currently, Chiu, who is also one of the hosts of "It's Showtime," is promoting her newest series "Linlang."

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting October 5.

