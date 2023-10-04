Yang Se-jong, left, and Suzy in a still from the trailer of the the upcoming South Korean romance series 'Doona!'. Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Conflicting feelings abound in the new trailer for the upcoming romance K-drama "Doona!," which stars Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

The series follows a university student Lee Won-jun (Yang) and retired K-pop star Lee Doona (Suzy), who meet and fall in love while living in a share house.

The trailer, released on Wednesday by Netflix, shows the budding relationship between the two leads. In the voice-over, Doona tells Won-jun, "I won't fall for you. I'll never fall for you."

As the clip progresses, a voice-over from Won-jun seems to tell Doona, "You're the one who came and shook me up out of nowhere. But now I'm the one who wants you to be mine so much, it's driving me crazy."

"Doona!" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 20.

