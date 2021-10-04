MANILA – Regine Velasquez was chosen to perform "A World of Friends," the official theme song of World Animal Day Philippines, which was launched by PAWS on Sunday during World Animal Day.

The virtual celebration was streamed on the PAWS Facebook page.

"A World of Friends," which was composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, with lyrics by Jose Javier Reyes, delivers the message that our lives are "enriched by the animals whom we share this earth with."

“It calls on humankind to build back a better world where kindness reigns supreme,” Reyes said in a statement.

World Animal Day is an annual celebration which aims to raise the status of animals and improve welfare standards around the globe.

“The pandemic has prompted us to switch to a virtual celebration of this important day to keep everyone safe,” says World Animal Day ambassador for Philippines and PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera.

"The COVID-19 situation has also highlighted our interconnectedness – that what happens to one human being affects another in very much the same way that our treatment of animals and the environment affects all lives on this earth,” she added.

The World Animal Day program was hosted by Issa Litton and the special Mass for the animals were participated by celebrity pet parents Heart Evangelista, Carla Abellana, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pauleen Luna, Karylle, Jona, Jerald Napoles, Kim Domingo, Marc Nelson and more.

In line with tradition during the celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi on October 4, pets were also blessed by Fr. Jose Antonio Paras, SDB virtually.