Fil-Aussie grentperez

“I want to flip the switch in this pandemic,” says Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter grentperez who just released his debut single, “Cherry Wine” on all streaming platforms. “Just come up with good songs that make you think and tickle your romantic-comedy fancy.”

“Cherry Wine” released late September has been favorite among music fans across the globe with its easy-going and sultry vibe that reminds one of Jack Johnson or even Boy Pablo.

However, grentperez (aka Grant Perez) reveals that his influences are a mix of his parents’ music in Bread and Don McLean (“I think the way Don articulates Vincent’s story in 'Vincent' is incredible”) to more contemporary Frank Ocean, Brian McKnight, and Boyz II Me to name a few and his love for romantic comedies.

In fact, “Cherry Wine” would fit along the reggae-fied New Wave songs from the "50 First Dates" soundtrack from the film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

“Romantic comedies make you smile, laugh some, and give you hope,” adds grentperez. “If I were to talk about love it would be in that direction of rom-coms which is a bit of a fantasy but realistic in a way. It is what I want to encapsulate in my music. I want them to get that feeling of falling in love when they listen to my music.”

“When I do write a song, it is definitely something I want to portray to someone else’s experience. It has that cinematic aspect.”

In the weeks since the song’s release, “Cherry Wine” with its plucky beat is making people lists as a favorite this early.

“The response in Australia and in Southeast Asia has been overwhelmingly positive,” elucidates grentperez.

On both YouTube and Spotify, the track has over 110,000 views and streams and climbing in a few short weeks. “Some say it is their favorite song of 2021 and I am honored to be in spot. It is surreal.”

And it is both pleasing and encouraging because grentperez left his school where he was taking up Industrial Design to go into music-making full time.

“My parents – who hail from Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila -- would love for me to go into medicine or some other professional job, but they are just as supportive of my decision to make music-making my life and career,” grentperez says.

“And hopefully, this will be my introduction to Filipino audiences. When this pandemic is over, I’d love to go to the land of my parents’ birth and perform there.”

Grentperez hears that Filipinos, after all, are hopeless romantics.

“Cherry Wine” and grentperez’ other music can be heard on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming devices. He is also working on a full-length album release.