LOOK: Sarah G greets dad Delfin on birthday

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo this weekend took to Instagram to greet her father Delfin on his birthday.

"Ang aking habambuhay," Geronimo said, as she posted a photo capturing a sweet moment between her and "tatay Delfin ko" (my father Delfin).

This is apparently Geronimo’s first public post about her father, since she secretly tied the knot with husband Matteo Guidicelli last February at Victory Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

The union reportedly escalated into controversy after her parents found out about the intimate ceremony, according to some accounts. Sarah's parents are known to be fiercely protective of their daughter.



Sarah last June took to Instagram to greet her followers a happy Father's Day.



